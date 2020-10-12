OBINNA EZUGWU

Former vice president and presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 general election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has restated his support for #EndSARS protesters in the country, arguing that no one deserves to be killed for protesting against injustice.

Atiku who took to his twitter page on Monday to react to reports of killing of protesters in Lagos, encouraged the government to end police brutality.

“No one deserves to be shot at or killed simply because they are protesting against the injustices of the system. #EndPoliceBrutality,” he said.

The former vice president had on Friday, emphasized that peaceful protests are an essential part of democracy, while condemning the disproportionate use of force against protesters.

“I woke up to the peaceful #EndSARSProtests going on in Lagos and other cities in the country. First, I would like to commend the tenacity of our brave youths who have stayed out on the streets all day and night to make their voices heard. I stand with you all,” Atiku had said.

“Protests are an essential part of any democracy as we have seen the world over, and should be seen as an opportunity for dialogue between our people and our leaders.

“Thus, it is essential that the fundamental rights of Nigerians to freedom of assembly and freedom of expression must be protected at all costs.

“I strongly condemn any disproportionate use of force on protesters across the nation. I also call on the relevant authorities to ensure our youths are heard, and all incidents of excessive use of force by security agencies against protesters are investigated.”