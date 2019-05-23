NNPC to hold CBT for shortlisted candidates June 1

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) says all shortlisted candidates for its recruitment will sit for Computer Based Testing (CBT) on Saturday, June 1, 2019 across the Country.

Mr Ndu Ughamadu, the corporation’s spokesman, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Thursday.

He said that the scheduled CBT for shortlisted candidates marked the third phase of the recruitment process.

Ughamadu noted that the CBT would be administered in about 50 centres across the country, saying that those who emerge successful in the test would subsequently be invited for oral interviews for final selection.

“Notification of progression to the next stage has been sent to all shortlisted candidates via text messages and e-mail, while other details such as test centre and time will be sent on or before May 27, 2019,” he said .

Ughamadu noted that validation of credentials of candidates would be a continuous process throughout the exercise.

He emphasized that candidates discovered not to have met the advertised requirements or who had presented false documents at any stage would be withdrawn from the exercise.

He said that the corporation appreciated its management staff members who had contributed to the success of the exercise so far.

He further expressed optimism that others who would be called upon to provide support during the upcoming stages would equally discharge their assigned tasks with the commitment, integrity and sense of responsibility.

It will be recalled that the corporation recently placed advertisements to recruit some categories of new hands to buoy its operations nationwide.

The categories of are: Graduate Trainee, Senior officer and Supervisory Cadre, and Managerial Cadre.(NAN)