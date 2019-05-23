Pipeline surveillance: KWASU wins N21m TETFund grant

The Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete, has been awarded a research grant of N21,123,900 by the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund).

According to a statement from the university’s Information Office, the grant was awarded under the TETFund National Research Fund (NRF) Intervention initiative.

The project, which has Prof. Leo Daniel as Principal Researcher, is entitled: “An Unmanned Aerial System for Pipeline Surveillance.”

This followed the approval of the Board of Trustees of the Fund.

The approval was contained in a letter, dated April 23, 2019, and signed by the Fund’s Director, Research and Development/Centre of Excellence, U. A. Bukar, on behalf of the Executive Secretary, Prof. Elias Bogoro.

Addressed to the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. AbdulRasheed Na’Allah, the letter stated that the research grant was to enable KWASU and its Principal Researcher to contribute meaningfully to government’s desire to revive and make research and development as a launch pad for national development.

“The duration for the execution of this research project shall be 12 months which must be adhered to.

”Your institution is expected to submit progress reports on the research to the Fund.

“In order to ensure effective implementation of this intervention, TETFund shall work closely with your institution and researcher(s) within the stipulated time frame for the project,” the letter read in part.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Daniel is a Professor of Aeronautics and Astronautics and pioneer Provost, College of Engineering and Technology at the institution.

Daniel is also the Director of Aerospace Research and Technology Institute of the university. (NAN)