Adebayo Obajemu

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) in Abuja disclosed on Friday an increment of 19.14 per cent in the average daily natural gas supply to power plants which means an average of 788millon standard cubic feet of gas per day (mmscfd), equivalent to power generation of 2,873MW.

In a release by its Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Dr. Kennie Obateru, said that the figure was contained in the NNPC Monthly Financial and Operations Report (MFOR) for April, 2020.

According to the report, a total of 226.51billion Cubic Feet (BCF) of natural gas was produced in April 2020, translating to an average daily production of 7,786.17million Standard Cubic Feet per Day (mmscfd).

The figure indicated an increase of 3.73 per cent at 226.51BCF, compared to output in March 2020. Out of this figure, a total of 136.44BCF of gas was commercialized, consisting of 36.99BCF and 99.45BCF for the domestic and export market, respectively

Out of the 1,233.01mmscfd of gas supplied to the domestic market in April 2020, about 787.70mmscfd, representing 63.88 per cent was supplied .