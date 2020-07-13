Adebayo Obajemu

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC has begun the process and modalities of unbundling of the Transmission Company of Nigeria Plc into Transmission Service Provider, TSP and the Independent System Operator, ISO.

In its latest release gleaned by. Business Hallmark entitled ‘Towards Greater Independence for the Electricity System operator’, the Commission said the Electric Power Sector Reform Act provides for the licensing of the successor transmission company initially charged with responsibility for the building and maintaining the physical national transmission network (often referred to as the “wire business” OR “Transmission Service Provider – TSP”) and the system operations function.

“It is envisaged that at a time when the electricity industry is substantially privatized, the Act provides that the holder of the license for the two distinct regulated functions (Transmission Company of Nigeria Plc) may transfer the system operations function to an Independent System Operator (ISO) on such terms and conditions to be decided by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (Commission).