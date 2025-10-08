Connect with us

Politics

Resignation won’t erase forgery allegations, Atiku tells Tinubu over Nnaji scandal
Advertisement

Politics

Nnaji insists resignation from Tinubu’s cabinet not admission of guilt

Politics

Certificate scandal claims Nnaji as Mbah’s rumoured APC defection reshapes Enugu politics

Politics

Divided by God: Extremism and the fight for Nigeria’s soul

Politics

JUST IN: Tinubu’s science minister Uche Nnaji resigns after certificate forgery scandal

Politics

Why I want to be Osun governor – Omisore

Politics

Osun LG crisis: Supreme Court reserves judgment in suit against AGF over withheld funds

Politics

French turmoil deepens as ex-PM Philippe shocks Macron with resignation call

Politics

Certificate forgery scandal: UNN records expose Minister Nnaji as Mbah denies political witch-hunt

Politics

Defiant Natasha set to rejoin Senate plenary today after six-month suspension

Politics

Resignation won’t erase forgery allegations, Atiku tells Tinubu over Nnaji scandal

Published

6 hours ago

on

Resignation won’t erase forgery allegations, Atiku tells Tinubu over Nnaji scandal

Atiku Abubakar, former vice president, has criticised the resignation of Uche Nnaji, former Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, describing it as an attempt to conceal what he termed “another forgery scandal” under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Nnaji resigned on Tuesday following a Premium Times investigation which alleged that he submitted forged academic and National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificates during his 2023 ministerial screening. Both the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), and the NYSC reportedly denied issuing the documents.

Reacting in a post on X on Wednesday, Atiku, the 2023 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, argued that the ex-minister should not have been allowed to resign voluntarily but dismissed and prosecuted.

“What should ordinarily be a matter of national shame is now being disguised as a ‘voluntary resignation’—an attempt to whitewash yet another scandal that typifies the forgery-ridden character of this government,” he said.

Atiku accused the Tinubu administration of shielding public officials accused of misconduct, describing it as “an assembly of forgers, impostors, and morally bankrupt individuals masquerading as public servants.”

He also faulted the Department of State Services (DSS), which cleared Nnaji during his screening despite the alleged discrepancies in his credentials, noting that the same agency had screened out former Kaduna State governor, Nasir el-Rufai, over security concerns.

Atiku linked the controversy to what he called a recurring pattern of deceit at the heart of the current administration, referencing past controversies surrounding President Tinubu’s own academic and identity records.t

He demanded an independent investigation into the credentials of all cabinet members, including the President. “Until this cleansing is done, Nigeria will continue to sink deeper into moral decay, economic ruin, and global embarrassment,” Atiku stated.

Neither the Presidency nor the DSS had responded to Atiku’s comments as of press time.

Advertisement
Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tags

#APC (209) #Boko Haram (146) #UBA (178) Access bank (216) Ademola Adeleke (393) Alex Otti (604) Aliko Dangote (115) Atiku Abubakar (341) Babajide Sanwo-olu (192) Bola Ahmed Tinubu (107) Bola Tinubu (985) Buhari (145) CBN (517) Coronavirus (150) COVID 19 (467) Dangote Cement (136) Dangote Refinery (101) Dapo Abiodun (183) dollar (137) EFCC (140) Fidelity Bank (105) FirstBank (104) Fulani herdsmen (114) Gboyega Oyetola (362) Godwin Emefiele (245) GTBank (183) INEC (105) IPOB (126) Labour Party (141) Muhammadu Buhari (253) naira (162) NGX (129) Nigeria (126) Nnamdi Kanu (165) NNPC (197) NSE (249) Nyesom Wike (297) Olusegun Obasanjo (135) Osun State (142) PDP (179) Peter Obi (664) President Muhammadu Buhari (661) Tony Elumelu (104) Zainab Ahmed (116) Zenith Bank (242)

Facebook

Advertisement
Advertisement