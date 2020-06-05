Adebayo Obajemu

In enforcing the directive from Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, ordering the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development to expropriate the encroached alignments of the Lekki Regional Road, the state government has revoked the land titles and planning approval on sections of Elegushi Royal Family land.

The portion affected fall within the designated Right-of-Way (RoW) of the road which is about to be constructed.

According to the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako, the revocation is meant to remove all impediments to the ongoing construction.

“The part of the Elegushi Chieftaincy Family layout, which falls within 29 coordinates in the 500 hectares approved for the family in the 1991 Lagos Metropolitan Master Plan, was found in the alignment” he explained.

“Consequently, take notice that by virtue of Section 21(1) (a) of Lagos State Urban and Regional Planning and Development Law, 2015, I hereby revoke in part, a section of Elegushi Chieftaincy Family Layout that falls within the established coordinates.”