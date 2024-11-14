Connect with us

New Edo gov freezes all state-owned bank accounts
Published

45 mins ago

on

Irregularities mar Okpebholo's victory in Edo guber election

The newly sworn-in governor of Edo State, Monday Okpebholo, has ordered the immediate freezing of all state-owned accounts in commercial banks until further notice.

According to DailyPost, the governor also reversed the Ministry of Roads and Bridges to the initial Ministry of Works.

A statement by Fred Itua, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, made available to newsmen on Thursday in Benin City, however, warned commercial banks, heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to immediately comply with the order without any delays.

Okpebholo also warned that anyone, including heads of MDAs and civil servants, who flouted the order would be severely punished.

According to him, all bank accounts in all the commercial banks have been frozen. Commercial banks must comply with the order and ensure that not a dime is taken out of the coffers of the government until further notice.

“Heads of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies must comply with this order and ensure full compliance without any further delays.

“After the necessary investigations and reconciliations, the Governor will do the needful and decide on the way forward. For now, this order stands,” he said.

Meanwhile, the governor, who reverted the naming of the Ministry of Roads and Bridges to the former Ministry of Works, noted that the former was infamously conceptualized during the administration of Godwin Obaseki.

The governor added that since no bridges or good roads were constructed by the administration of Obaseki, it is therefore absurd to maintain such a name.

He, therefore, ordered all relevant government agencies to implement the new order and immediately reflect the new name.

“It is funny how you can call a government institution the Ministry of Roads and Bridges. Ironically, not a single bridge was built by the same administration. Not even a pedestrian bridge.

“In the coming days, we will look at more actions taken by the previous administration, and more decisions will be made in the best interest of the state,” he added.

 

