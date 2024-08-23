Connect with us

Published

1 hour ago

on

Tinubu swears in Justice Kekere-Ekun as Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has sworn in Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun as the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

This follows the retirement of Justice Olukayode Ariwoola.

Kekere-Ekun would be the 23rd Chief Justice of Nigeria if the Senate confirms her appointment.

She took the oath of office and signed the oath register at the Council Chamber of the State House, Abuja, on Friday.

Kekere-Ekun succeeds retired Justice Ariwoola, who assumed office on June 27, 2022, and retired from office after attaining the mandatory age of 70 years.

On Thursday, Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, disclosed that Tinubu would swear in Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun as the new Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

Obinna Ezugwu.

