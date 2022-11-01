A strange fire that gutted a bank building under construction on Adeola Odeku Street in the Victoria Island of Lagos State on Tuesday has left nine persons with varied degrees of injury.

According to the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), the nine persons, all male adults, suffered burns and injuries and were taken to an undisclosed hospital.

“Investigation gathered at the scene revealed the fire emanated from the generator house,” LASEMA said.

A car belonging to Rapid Response Squad (RRS) was also burnt outside the building.

First responders including officials of LASEMA, Lagos Fire Service and Rescue, amongst others prevented the fire from spreading.

The agency also said the dampening down of the incident scene is ongoing.