E-commerce giant, Amazon opens office in Nigeria

Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), says it has opened its first office in Lagos, Nigeria.

Amrote Abdella, the firm’s regional manager of sub-Saharan Africa, said on Tuesday that the office was to reinforce its commitment to Africa.

“We are excited to open our first AWS office in Nigeria. Lagos offers a highly skilled and creative talent pool, and the area is home to many fast-growing startups and notable Nigerian enterprises leading the way in digital innovation,” she said.

Ms Abdella said the new Lagos office was part of AWS’s support for the growing number of customers and partners in Nigeria.

AWS, a subsidiary of Amazon, offers website hosting, backup, digital marketing, analytics, application integration, blockchain, networking, and other related services to clients worldwide.

“We look forward to fostering the country’s pioneering spirit and helping our customers accelerate their digital transformation as they deliver innovative new products and services to the Nigerian community,” added Ms Abdella.

Ms Abdella also mentioned that AWS Activate provides startups with the resources they need to get started on AWS, including up to $100,000 in credits, training, support, and contact with incubators, accelerators, and venture capital firms.

According to her, AWS Academy helps university students and educators develop knowledge and skills about AWS Cloud computing to accelerate cloud-related learning.

The regional manager said AWS Academy member institutions in Nigeria included the University of Benin, the University of Jos, and Igbinedion University.