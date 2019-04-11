Nine in ten extremely poor people will be Africans by 2030 – World Bank

The newly elected president of the World Bank, David Malpass, has said that nine in every 10 extremely poor people across the world will be Africans come 2030.

Speaking on Thursday at the World Bank press conference at the ongoing spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank Group, Malpass said this development will jeopardise the World Bank’s goal to end extreme poverty by that time.

Details later…

