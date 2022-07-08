Nigeria's youth bulge is a potential time bomb - Nnamani warns 

Chimaroke Nnamani, former governor of Enugu State, has noted that Nigeria’s youth bulge, if not well managed, could pose serious security threat to the country.

Nnamani, senator representing Enugu East, who had earlier in the week, berated the country’s youths for being rude, condescending and intolerant of opposing views, argued in a Twitter post on Friday, that restiveness on account of the bulge is already happening.

He called on the government to take proactive steps to accommodate the youths, recommending that 50 percent of government jobs be given to the youths.

Nnamani wrote, “GenZ bomb yielding Dividends of Demography: Nigerian population to increase 236m in 2030 and 410m in 2050 making it 3rd most populous nation. Youth bulge and youth restiveness are real. Consequences include indoctrination with communal, religious and inter tribal violence.

“Local terrorism, banditry, social maladies, crimes and drug addiction. Immediate legislation needed for a Youth Empowerment commission akin to Federal Character Commission to guarantee 50 percent of all Govt jobs to Youths. Increase in NYSC remuneration and extension to 2 extra optional years. 2nd year for job hunting and community stabilization. 3 rd year for skill acquisition.

“On discharge, provision of Agrarian credit or entrepreneurial loans. Education, Health, Food , Job training and Skills acquisition, land and factors of production. Creative and IT skills all needed to harvest Economic yields from an otherwise pending Demographic bomb, the GenZ genre.”