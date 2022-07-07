Chimaroke Nnamani, former governor of Enugu State and senator representing Enugu East, has accused Nigeria’s young generation of being rude and condescending.

Nnamani who particularly referred to a Twitter user, Ms. Ifechukwu Ugwu, whom he said invited him to her Twitter space, noted that the so called Gen Z generation are consumed by indissoluble anger and palpable hate.

“As I engage every day, tweet, retweet, like , comment and participate in spaces. I worry about the Nigerian GenZ our so called woke version. Intolerant, rude, condescending, intellectually averse and shallow. Quick to dismiss and curse,” he wrote via his twitter account on Thursday.

“Self ‘disregulatory’ consumed by indissoluble anger and palpable hate. Denigratory and proselytizing. Intimidating, cyber bullying, destructive personal preachments. Ifechidere Ugwu BA(Nig)History advocated that none should listen to me anymore.

“In her words I play “obscurantism ” Grandstanding, high falutin tirades and misplaced exuberance of youth. A generation thinking war with elders but at war with itself. Fighting in blind anger with their personal chi. So dismissive of alternate view points.

“One Jack (of all trades) thundered Chimaroke Nnamani is a thief! Let him sue me! Ignoring cyber and Criminal defamation laws. Those local with me threaten those living abroad with fire and brimstone. Meaningless terms, unschooled prose and dysfunctional writing affect.

“Romanticizing strife and discord. A generation continuously sighting a mirage from Golgotha and no enthusiasm for Damascus. Having fought to guarantee Freedom in the social media. Now a millennial and GenZ gang up to shut me out. But me too can play here.

“Methinks some like Ms Ifechidere worry this old man can out hustle them. For an A game is an A game even in Twitterville. So folks ebeano is IN. Live with it. Let’s go tweet. Ain’t nothing stopping me! Ain’t over till the big mama sings!#ebeano.”