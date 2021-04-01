Two Nigerians, who have become talent exports to the global scene on account of their interests in fashion creation and visual arts, will this week grace the studios of African Voices Changemakers, a magazine programme of the Cable News Network (CNN) sponsored by telecommunications service provider, Globacom.

Chuks Collins, a New-York-based fashion designer, began his adventure in 2010 when he launched his clothing line with a mission to style people in a manner that will confer respect and pride on them.

He suffered a major health scare in 2012 with a bad accident and a terrifying kidney issue that necessitated a kidney transplant. Rather than become despondent by his situation, he returned with his debut collection ‘Survival’ and followed it with two more collections named ‘The Journey’ and ‘The Dream’ in quick succession.

Collins who once worked with telecommunications giant, Globacom, in Nigeria, has been a celebrated participant in fashion shows in New York, Philadelphia and New Jersey. He has also displayed his versatility in Canada and Belarus while designing for Ralph Lauren and other notable fashion labels in New York.

Also on the programme is Adenrele Sonariwo, an Art Curator and proprietor of Rele Arts Gallery which was established in 2010. She has two offices – one at Onikan, Lagos, and the other in Los Angeles, United States of America.

A princess of Sagamu in Ogun State, she won The Future Awards for Arts and Culture in 2016 and has been on the Power List of influencers in culture in 2016 and 2017. In March, 2017, she was listed as one of the 100 Most Inspiring Women in Nigeria. She has shared knowledge at TEDx events and was also a member of the jury at the Dak’art Biennale which took place in 2018.

African Voices Changemakers will be on CNN on DSTV Channel 401 on Saturday at 9.30 a.m. Repeats of the programme will be beamed on Sunday at 7.30 a.m., 12.30 p.m., 7.30