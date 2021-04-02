The Board of Directors of Sterling Bank Plc has proposed a dividend of 5 kobo for every share of 50 kobo held by shareholders.

This amounts to a total of N1.44 billion for the year ended 2020.

The Bank’s secretary, Temitayo Adegoke, made the disclosure in a notice sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

The notice said dividends will be paid electronically to qualified shareholders’, whose names appear in the Register of Members as at close of trading on 16th of April, 2021.

Other qualifying conditions are: Shareholders must have completed the e-dividend registration.

In addition, shareholders must have mandated the Registrar (Pace Registrar Limited) to pay their dividend directly into their bank accounts.