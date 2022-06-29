Nigeria's monkeypox cases hit 62

Monkeypox cases in Nigeria has risen to 62, according to figures from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The NCDC disclosed this in its latest Monkeypox situation report released on Tuesday.

According to the NCDC, from January to June 26, 2022, the disease was confirmed in 18 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The report also showed that there are at least 204 suspected cases of the disease in the country.

“There were 42 new suspected cases reported in Epi week 25, 2022 (June 20 to 26, 2022) from18 states – Lagos(5), Bayelsa (4), Nasarawa (4), Plateau (4), Gombe (3), FCT (3), Adamawa (2), Cross River (2), Delta (2), Ondo(2), Oyo (2), Rivers (2), Taraba (2), Abia (1), Benue (1), Edo (1), Katsina (1) and Kwara (1).

“Out of 42 suspected cases, there were 21 new positive cases in Epi week 25, 2022 from 13 states – Cross River (2), Delta (2), FCT (2), Lagos (2), Nasarawa (2), Plateau (2), Rivers (2), Taraba (2), Abia (1), Adawama (1), Bayelsa (1), Edo (1) and Katsina (1).

“Overall, from January 1 to June 26, 2022, there have been 204 suspected cases and 62 confirmed cases (44 male, 18 female) from 19 states – Lagos (10), Adamawa (6), Bayelsa (5), Delta (5), Rivers (5), Cross River (4), Edo (4), FCT (4), Plateau (4), Nasarawa (3), Kano (2), Imo (2), Taraba (2), Abia (1), Katsina (1), Niger (1), Oyo (1), Ondo (1) and Ogun (1). One death was recorded in a 40-year-old man with co-morbidity that was receiving immunosuppressive treatment,” the reported noted.

The NCDC said the exact reservoir of Monkeypox is still unknown although African rodents are suspected to play a part in transmission.

The World Health Organisation said Monkeypox is a viral zoonosis (a virus transmitted to humans from animals) with symptoms very similar to those seen in the past in smallpox patients, although it is clinically less severe.