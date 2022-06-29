Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB), has said his fight for Biafra is to defend his people and not to kill them.

The IPOB leader who spoke on Tuesday moments after he was denied bail, during his court appearance, said he wants ‘Biafra land’ to be peaceful, moments after he was denied bail by the court.

He said he was not disappointed with the denial of his bail.

Kanu said, “It is what we expect to happen and I want our people to be very calm. I want Biafra land to be calm and very peaceful,” Kanu said.

“We are fighting to defend our people not to kill them. We are fighting to defend them and that is why I’m here. And we will continue to do so until we get victory.”