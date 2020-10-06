Adebayo Obajemu

The Central Bank of Nigeria recently disclosed that Nigeria’s foreign reserves as at September 2020 is estimated as $35.723bn.

The CBN disclosed that the reserves, which had continued to rise and fall in recent weeks, stood at $35.67bn as of September 1 and rose to $35.81bn as of September 17.

The reserves rose by $65m from $35.59bn as of August 20 to $35.66bn as of August 27.

It had earlier lost $278.91m from $35.87bn on July 29 to $35.59bn on August 19 after which it returned to a growth path.

The CBN had stated in its report on ‘Monetary, credit, foreign trade and exchange policy guidelines for fiscal years 2020/2021’ that external reserves was expected to lie between $29.9bn and $34.3bn by 2020 ending.

It said, “Sequel to the COVID-19 pandemic, the viability of the external sector in 2020 is expected to deteriorate, given the present worsening current account balance and depletion of external reserves driven, largely, by decelerating export receipts, particularly oil.