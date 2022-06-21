Nigeria's aviation sector may soon collapse - Dana Air CEO, Mann

Sukhjinder Mann, CEO, Dana air has said Nigeria’s aviation sector may not survive its current crisis, as according to him some airlines will shut down operations soon.

Airline Chief who spoke on Arise TV on Tuesday, said he foresees collapse of sector, as crisis may last beyond a year.

According to him, the jet A1 crisis in the aviation sector will take up to a year to resolve, “and we believe that before then, some airlines will drop.”

He explained further that, “Airlines are already overstretched and it will be difficult to survive the next few months.”

He, however, noted that the crisis did not originate from Nigeria, but blamed some aspects on the devaluation of the naira.

“The problem is not Nigerian in origin because it is caused by the Russian war, but the Nigerian aspect is the devaluation of the naira, because we buy in naira but at dollar cost and when the naira falls, it affect the cost,” he noted.