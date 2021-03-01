Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle has said Nigerians would be shocked to know those behind the abduction of 317 female students of the Government Girls’ Secondary School, Jangebe.

The governor made remark when 17 Emirs in the state paid him a sympathy visit over the abduction of the girls on Sunday.

During the visit, the Emir of Anka and Chairman of Zamfara State Council of Chiefs, Alhaji Attahiru Anka, tasked President Muhammadu Buhari to do more to curb the upsurge in killings and kidnappings by bandits in the country.

Speaking, Matawalle thanked the Emirs for the solidarity visit and assured them that he would not abandon his peace accord with the bandits no matter what the people would say.

“As we await the release kidnapped students of GSSS Jangebe at the Government House today, I want to inform you that there are many revelations in relation to the abduction of these students,” he said.

“Many people will be surprised to hear those people behind the abduction of these innocent children.”

“They are not comfortable with the progress I am getting as a result of my peace initiative and they want to do all they can to sabotage my efforts”.

“I will insha Allah succeed at the end of the day and they will bury their faces in shame,” said the governor