Social media giant, Facebook has said Nigerians will from January 1st 2022 pay 7.5 percent value-added tax (VAT) on all ad placements.

The company which announced this in a statement issued on Thursday, said the charge will apply to those buying ads for businesses or personal purposes.

Facebook (now META) is the parent company of Instagram, FB Messenger, and Facebook social media channel.

The new 7.5 percent VAT charge will also apply to Instagram ads.

“Due to implementation of a value-added tax (VAT) in Nigeria, Facebook is required to charge VAT on the sale of ads to advertisers, regardless of whether you’re buying ads for business or personal purposes,” the statement said.

“All advertisers with a business country of Nigeria will be charged an additional 7.5% VAT on advertising services purchased beginning 1 January 2022.

The statement added that those exempted from VAT would be able to recover the fund if they provided their tax ID.

“If you’re registered for VAT and provide your VAT ID, your VAT ID will show up on your ads receipts,” it added.

“In the event that you’re entitled to recover the VAT, this may help you recover any VAT you paid to the Nigerian tax authorities if you are a VAT registered business in Nigeria.”

The federal government is currently working on modalities to tax the digital economy and improve revenue. President Muhammadu Buhari had transmitted the 2021 Finance Bill to the national assembly.

