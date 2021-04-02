Some Nigerians in London, United Kingdom have stormed the Abuja House, 2 Campden Hill, Kensington, London demanding the President Muhammadu Buhari who is in the country for routine medical checkup, return to Nigeria.

In a video tweeted on his verified Twitter handle, a Nigerian broadcaster and former presidential aide, Reno Omokiri, said they were there to chase the president back home.

“The Police came but the #HarassBuhariOutOfLondon went on. A frightened @MBuhari refused to come,” he tweeted.

In a separate tweet earlier, Reno said, “The eagle has landed to harass the ego out of London. It is happening people.

“#HarassBuhariOutOfLondon is on. God willing, I will see you at Abuja House, 2 Campden Hill, Kensington, London W8 7AD by 12 noon.

“We will observe #COVID-19 protocols even as we chase @MBuhari back home”.

President Buhari had departed Nigeria for the UK on Tuesday to undergo a medical check-up.