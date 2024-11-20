Nigerian students hail Julius Berger for quality work nationwide

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), has commended engineering firm, Julius Berger Nigeria PLC for delivering quality construction work across the country.

The National Coordinator of NANS, Daniel Friday Egga praised the company for its numerous efforts at delivering quality jobs to its numerous clients, including governments and private concerns across the country.

Speaking when a group of students from the country’s higher institutions honoured Julius Berger’s Director of Administration, Alh. Dr. Abdulaziz Isa Kaita with an Award of Excellence in Nation Building, the NANS leader said, for some of us, we grew up hearing about Julius Berger; we grew up seeing the enormous work Julius Berger has put into developing our country Nigeria. Also, we grew up to see that most of the construction works we find here in our country are done by Julius Berger; and we appreciate the quality of work you give to the country.

On the CSR efforts of the company, the student leader had more praises to sing of Julius Berger. Said he, we also appreciate your love for Nigeria by also contributing to the growth of young people of this country, especially with the Academy you opened for making sure you train young people to be able to contribute to the development of our country.

He admonished those in positions of responsibility to always act well, especially in the interest of development for the country saying, as young people we see the need to come together to appreciate those who are doing well in their own endeavours; in their own offices. You may feel nobody is watching you, but Nigerian students have their eyes everywhere. So, we see those who are doing well; we see those who are contributing not just to the development of this country but also to the development of young people. Those are the people, like your good self, we see as role models.

Stressing that NANS on its own has continued to try to put programmes in place to orientate and reorientate young people, mostly Nigerian students, against vices like drug abuse, campus prostitution, campus cultism, Egga, added the maxim, catch them young, as the Association’s guiding philosophy in the foregoing respect. As a result, he continued, NANS has taken it upon itself as a body to always see that we organise sensitisation programs in most of our campuses.

To the Award recipient, the NANS Coordinator said, it is a day that we have chosen to come and appreciate you, to come and say thank for all you have been doing; to come and say thank you for your decades of service to the country, Julius Berger, Katsina state and to the young people of this country. You have given your all, your time, your resources, your energy, making sure that you develop people, making sure that you mentor people and that is why as NANS we have to come to appreciate you today and the little way we can do that is by presenting our plague to you; an Award of Excellence, and to tell you that before you receive your appreciation in heaven, we want to appreciate you here on earth. We are saying to you that over 40.1million Nigerian students are with you; and we will continue to stand with you, whenever, wherever you call on us.

Responding, the Julius Berger Director of Administration thanked NANS for its thoughtful gesture and the moving words of encouragement spoken by their Coordinator.

He said Julius Berger has carved a niche for itself as a renowned engineering construction company that first entered Nigeria in 1965 with the construction of Eko Bridge, Lagos; and ever since then, there has been no going back on our efforts to be partners for progress in Nigeria.

Advertisement

That is why as a deliberate policy, we engage in many activities to further the growth of the country. Like the Academy you mentioned, including serial CSR efforts, we do them to ensure limitless prosperity not just for the company, but for our operational communities and Nigerian nation. And that is why, we delight in transforming challenges into tangible opportunities, Kaita said.

Apart from Egga, other NANS executives at the event include, NANS Director of Programmes, Fabong Godwin Nanla, Director, Gender, Mary Timothy, Director, Media & Protocol, Ahemba T. Enoch, Secretary, Shobande Aminat Olayinka, and the following; Salaudeen Afeez, Onoja Apeh David and Omede Onuche Sunday.

Team Julius Berger at the Award conferment were the recipient, Kaita, Head, Corporate Communications, James Agama, Media Relations Manager, Emmanuel Isibor and Assistant Senior Admin Officer, Bassey Effiong.