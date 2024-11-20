Army begins probe of General Muhammed, other officers over assault of couple in Abuja

Connect with us

Advertisement

Army begins of probe of General Muhammed, officers over 'assault of couple' in Abuja

The Nigerian Army says it has begun probe of officers, including Major General Muhammed GS, who were allegedly involved in the assault of a couple in Abuja.

On Tuesday, a video of some soldiers, including General Muhammed beating up a couple in the nation’s capital, went viral, with witnesses disclosing that the soldiers stopped the couple for “unlawfully overtaking” their convoy.

The video showed men in military uniforms hitting the man as his wife hollered and protested.

“How did I bash your car? Oh God!!” the man said as he took one punch after another while writhing in pain.

Blood could be seen dripping from the man’s forehead following a slap from a soldier.

The couple said after the assault, the major general and his aide handcuffed them, shoved them into the trunk of a car, from where they were whisked to the Gwarimpa police station.

The soldiers reportedly ordered police officers to detain the couple indefinitely.

In a statement on Wednesday, Onyema Nwachukwu, army spokesperson, said Olufemi Oluyede, the acting chief of army staff, has ordered an immediate investigation of the incident.

“The attention of the Nigerian Army (NA) has been drawn to a viral audio-visual recording circulating on social media platforms, purportedly showing a senior Army officer and 2 other soldiers in an altercation with a man and woman within the Abuja metropolis,” the statement reads.

“The circumstances leading to this incident are not clear at the moment.

“However, the Acting Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, has ordered an immediate investigation to unravel the true circumstances surrounding this altercation.

“The NA remains committed to serving and protecting all law-abiding Nigerians as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Therefore, we urge the public to be rest assured that due diligence will be applied to reach a logical conclusion on this matter.”

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Advertisement
