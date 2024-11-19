Connect with us

Nation

JUST IN: Osun govt approves N75,000 as new minimum wage
Advertisement

Nation

Lagos court jails bizman, Fatuyi Yemi Philips 21 years for N43.5m fraud

Nation

Reinstate Baruwa as NURTW President, Falana tells FG

Nation

Agony of Nnamdi Kanu's incarceration 

Nation

NIWA boss, Oyebamiji confered with honorary fellow of Chartered Institute of Transport Administration of Nigeria

Education in Nigeria Nation

Four Kogi varsity lecturers sacked for sexual misdemeanors

Nation

Three nabbed for stealing phones from accident victims in Lagos

Nation

No cause for alarm over Lakurawa terrorist group, membership not more than 200 —Gen Laka

Nation

Tinubu means well for you, Makinde assures Nigerians

Nation

NSA, Ribadu lied over Nigeria oil production output

Nation

JUST IN: Osun govt approves N75,000 as new minimum wage

Published

14 seconds ago

on

JUST IN: Osun govt approves N75,000 as new minimum wage

Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke on Tuesday approved payment of N75,000.00 as new minimum wage for workers in the state.

This was disclosed in a statement issued and signed by the state NLC chairman, Comrade Christopher Arapasopo, made available to newsmen in Osogbo.

According to the statement, “The Organised Labour in Osun State and the Government after exhaustive deliberations have decided on N75,000.00 as the new minimum wage in Osun State”

Details later….

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *