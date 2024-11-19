Nation
JUST IN: Osun govt approves N75,000 as new minimum wage
Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke on Tuesday approved payment of N75,000.00 as new minimum wage for workers in the state.
This was disclosed in a statement issued and signed by the state NLC chairman, Comrade Christopher Arapasopo, made available to newsmen in Osogbo.
According to the statement, “The Organised Labour in Osun State and the Government after exhaustive deliberations have decided on N75,000.00 as the new minimum wage in Osun State”
