Kunle Adeyanju, a Nigerian travelling from London to Lagos on his power bike, as a challenge has announced that he will arrive Nigeria on Wednesday.

Adeyanju, who is currently in Cote D’Ivoire, revealed this on his Twitter handle on Thursday.

He tweeted, “Arrival in Lagos ….25th May #LionHeart

#LondonToLagos #kunleAdeyanjuChallenge”

Adeyanju has been keeping his fans updated about his travel on his social media pages since he started the trip in April.