A member of Nigeria’s House of Representatives, Abdulkadir Rahis, has dismissed his aide, Bukar Tanda, for describing the leader of Boko Haram terrorist group, Abubakar Shekau as a real hero.

Shekau reportedly killed himself by detonating his suicide vest on Wednesday after being captured by fighters of the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP), a breakaway faction of Boko Haram.

Celebrating the terror leader’s action in a Facebook post on Thursday, Tanda praised him as a hero who died for the course he believed in.

He said Shekau “lived a live of hero and died a true hero. I admire and appreciate his courage to terminate his life. He lived a life of a hero and died a true hero. He did it in such a way that not even traces of his corpse will be found,” Tanda wrote.

However, comments did not go down well with his principal, Rahis who subsequently sacked him over it.

In a letter informing him of his dismissal, Rahis said, “I wish to formally write and notify you of the termination of your appointment as my legislative aide, forthwith.

“Your actions, utterances and opinion of recent are at variance with my interest, that of my constituency and our great party, the APC.

“The letter also serve as a disclaimer to any action or position you took or wish to take, on any matter that may have the remotest connection with me as a person or my office.”