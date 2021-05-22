By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

A socio political group within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun state “Vote Adeleke 2022” Iwo local government, today, began free medical treatment to the people of the local government.

The group’s coordinator, comrade Samakin Oriwo who announced the kickoff in Osogbo on Saturday, said the free medical treatment is solely sponsored by prince Quadri Olawale Amoo who is a chieftain of the party and one of the staunch member of the group.

The programme which takes place at the party secretariat in Iwo also featured accreditation of the members of the group and special prayer for the aspiration of Senator Ademola Adeleke come 2022.