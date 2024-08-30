Gunmen have attacked the Atani headquarters of Ogbaru local government area Anambra State.

Sources in the area said there were gunshots inside the local government headquarters in the early hours of Friday, which sent panic to the entire area and forcing people to remain indoors.

The attack comes days after Simon Ekpa, Finland based leader of a IPOB Autopilot, a break away faction of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), vowed that his men will begin to attack government institutions in the South East.

The state Police command which confirmed the attack, however, said it was resisted.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, in a statement said: “The security operatives’ gallantry resisted the gunmen. Some local government properties were destroyed, some buildings were affected and no life was lost as joint security operation is ongoing.”

Ikenga said further development on the matter would be communicated.

Ogbaru is the riverine local government, which shares border with Onitsha South and Ekwusigo local government areas.

