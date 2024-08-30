Red Cross says 24,000 persons missing in Nigeria

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Africa has disclosed that 24,000 individuals in Nigeria have been registered as missing, half of whom were children at the time of their disappearance.

It noted that in the northeastern states of Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe, volunteers from the Nigerian Red Cross have been working to deliver Red Cross messages to many families who have lost contact with their loved ones due to armed conflict.

Patrick Youssef, ICRC’s regional director for Africa, disclosed this figure in a statement issued to mark the International Day of the Disappeared, observed on August 30.

This day raises awareness of the plight of the missing, honors their memories and the emotional distress of families, and focuses attention on the need to help prevent and respond to the issue of missing persons.

According to him, across Africa, 71,000 individuals were registered as missing as of June 2024, marking a significant 75% increase from the previous recorded number in 2019.

Youssef explained that prolonged armed conflicts, devastating natural disasters, and treacherous migration journeys have all contributed to the alarming rise in missing persons cases.

He emphasized that behind every missing person, there are countless others suffering from the anguish and uncertainty, describing it as a humanitarian tragedy with far-reaching societal consequences.

“In armed conflict, both civilians and combatants go missing,” said Mr. Youssef. “They can go missing when they are arrested or captured, detained, and held incommunicado. They might be alive but simply do not have the means to contact their relatives.”

He added that under international humanitarian law, state authorities have the primary responsibility to clarify the fate and whereabouts of missing persons.

“In Nigeria, the ICRC registered around 24,000 people as missing, which likely only represents a fraction of the total number. More than half of these cases involved children at the time they disappeared.

” In the northeastern states of Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe, for example, volunteers from the Nigerian Red Cross have been working to deliver Red Cross Messages to many families who have lost contact with their loved ones due to the armed conflict. The ICRC provides the families with mental health support, legal advice, and, in some cases, financial assistance,” he said.

