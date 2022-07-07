Nigerian govt to close Lagos domestic airport runway for 90 days

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has concluded arrangements to close runway of the domestic wing of Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos.

The closure is to enable the agency complete the installation of the Airfield Ground Lighting system on runway 18L/36R as part of efforts aimed at improving safety and efficiency of flight operations at the airport.

The project, which will commence effectively on Friday, July 8, 2022, is expected to last for 90 days.

Consequently, Runway 18L/36R will be closed to flight operations during this time, the Authority disclosed in a statement yesterday by the Ag. General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Mrs. Faithful A. Hope-Ivbaze.

The statement assured stakeholders that there will be no disruption to flight operations, saying, “All normal flight operations will be conducted through runway 18R/36L.”

The Lagos Airport domestic runway, which was recommissioned in 2006 after refurbishment and rehabilitation has been without runway lights.

This has made it difficult for flights to take off or land on the runway at night forcing domestic airlines to land at the international wing at night and then taxiing to the domestic side.

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) had earlier this year approved N2.3bn for the supply and installation of airfield ground lighting for the MMIA, Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja and Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano.