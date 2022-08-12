Nigerian govt says it won't interfere in Ekweremadu’s UK trial

Nigeria’s federal government has said it will not interfere with any local or international legal battle involving a former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, who is currently facing trial for alleged organ harvest in the United Kingdom.

Abubakar Malami, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, disclosed this on Thursday.

Malami spoke to journalists on Thursday at the 46th Session of the State House Briefing organised by the Presidential Communications Team at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Recall that Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice, were charged by the UK Metropolitan Police with conspiracy to facilitate the travel of another person for organ harvesting.

Responding to a question on the matter, the AGF said, “It has never been the tradition of the Nigerian government to interfere in anything judicial, local or international.

“On the intervention of Senator Ekweremadu, I have stated in the course of my presentation that there has been in existence, a mutual legal assistance request and collaboration between Nigeria and other countries across the world. We will address it if there is such a request on the part of the senator.”

He recalled a request which was passed through his office and was meant for delivery to the Crime Agency in the UK at the instance of Ekweremadu.

He added, “In view of the fact that, the transmission of international documents is a function of a department central authority unit in the Office of the Attorney General and on the request of Senator Ekweremadu, an agency of government was asked to respond to certain inquiries, they did, and under seal, they presented their default which was transmitted to UK accordingly.

“So the implication of what I’m trying to state in essence is we have mutual legal assistance, understanding with the UK, and whichever of the agencies, either the Senator as an accused or suspect, or indeed the agencies in the UK, make any request for international support, we will respond accordingly.

“But as far as interest as to the Federal Government is concerned, it is not a matter over which we can develop any interest. If there are interests, they should be rooted in law. For example, relating to the child in contention, we have Child Rights among others.”

He argued that Senator Ekweremadu should be offered consular services as he is Nigerian.

“And if the request is made, we’ll look at its merits,” said Malami.