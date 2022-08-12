Wike sues Atiku, Tambuwal over 2023 presidential ticket

Nyesom Wike, governor of Rivers State has filed a lawsuit against Atiku Abubakar over the 2023 presidential ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Wike filed the lawsuit alongside another PDP member Michael Ekamon, according to filings entered before the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court.

The applicants also joined the PDP, Governor Aminu Tambuwal and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the matter.

The parties were served on July 1, and a PDP official responded to the originating summons on August 5 in Abuja.

The lawsuit comes as a reconciliation panel begins sitting to resolve a cold war between the former vice president Wike over the outcome of the presidential primary and the selection of a running mate by the former.