Sports
UCL Last 16: Arsenal face PSV, Madrid take on Atlético, PSG host Liverpool
The UEFA Champions League Round of 16 draw was concluded on Friday, with English side, Arsenal drawn to face Dutch side, PSV Eindhoven.
French giants Paris Saint-Germain will face off against English side, Liverpool, in a highly anticipated contest.
Belgian club, Club Brugge, is set to take on Aston Villa, while record-holders, Real Madrid, will meet domestic rivals, Atlético Madrid, in a thrilling Spanish showdown.
Over in the other half of the bracket, Feyenoord will lock horns with Italian powerhouse, Inter Milan, and Bayern Munich will battle Bayer Leverkusen in an all-German affair.
Borussia Dortmund is set to take on French side, Lille, while Benfica will face Barcelona, adding another layer of excitement to the knockout stage.