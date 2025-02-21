The UEFA Champions League Round of 16 draw was concluded on Friday, with English side, Arsenal drawn to face Dutch side, PSV Eindhoven.

French giants Paris Saint-Germain will face off against English side, Liverpool, in a highly anticipated contest.

Belgian club, Club Brugge, is set to take on Aston Villa, while record-holders, Real Madrid, will meet domestic rivals, Atlético Madrid, in a thrilling Spanish showdown.

Over in the other half of the bracket, Feyenoord will lock horns with Italian powerhouse, Inter Milan, and Bayern Munich will battle Bayer Leverkusen in an all-German affair.

Borussia Dortmund is set to take on French side, Lille, while Benfica will face Barcelona, adding another layer of excitement to the knockout stage.