Sell pressure on Dangote Cement, Mansard and UBA drags the Nigerian equity market down 0.12% on Thursday.

The All-Share Index dipped 0.12% to close at 41,099.15 points, while market capitalisation declined by ₦25.4 billion to settle at ₦21.5trillion as year-to-date return weakened to 2.1%.

The volume and value traded of equities rose 72.6% and 38.7% to 1.1billion units and ₦6.4billion respectively.

TRANSCORP (428.3m units), GUARANTY (62.1m units), and SOVRENINS (61.4m units) were the most active stocks, while GUARANTY (₦2.0bn), ZENITH (₦708.1m), and WAPCO (₦620.5m) topped by value.

The Industrial Goods and Oil & Gas indices rose 0.3% and 0.2% respectively due to price appreciation in WAPCO (+5.5%) and ARDOVA (+3.5%). Conversely, the Insurance index led the laggards, down 6.7% due to sell-offs in MANSARD (-9.8%), AIICO (-9.4%) and WAPIC (-9.7%).

Similarly, the Consumer Goods and Banking indices lost 0.3% and 0.2% respectively due to sell pressures in FLOURMILL (-2.8%), DANGSUGAR (-1.0%), UBA (-1.7%) and UBN (-2.7%). Price depreciation in MTNN (-0.1%) and CHAMS (-10.0%) drove the AFR-ICT index 0.1% lower.

NNFM (+10.0%), MULTIVERSE (+10.0%) and CHAMPION (+9.9%) were the best-performing tickers while CHAMS (-10.0%), PRESTIGE (-10.0%) and TOURIST (-9.8%) were the losers.