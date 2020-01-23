Nigerian equity market upticks 0.45% after two days profiting-taking

The Nigerian equity market rebound on Thursday after two consecutive trading sessions of decline caused by profit-taking.

The bourse appreciated 0.45 per cent on the back of gains by WAPCO, UBA, Dangote Cement and GTBank.

The All Share Index (ASI) rose 133.08 absolute points, growing 0.45 per cent to close at 29,597.29 points, while the Market Capitalization gained N68.55 billion, representing 0.45 per cent growth to close at N15.24 trillion.

The value of equities traded by investors was higher by 112 per cent to ₦7.71billion, while volume traded slipped 38 per cent to 196million units.

UBA emerged the most active in terms of volume with 26.5million units, while FCMB and Access Bank were second and third with 23.43 million and 20.39 million units.

SEPLAT (₦5.27billion), MTNN (₦521.41million) and GBank (₦513.65millio) were the three best performed equities value wise.

The Oil & Gas and Industrial Goods sectors were the top gainers, u p b y 1.71 per cent and 1.31 per cent respectively on the back of gains i n OANDO (+4.32 per cent), BUACEMENT (+2.16 per cent) and SEPLAT (+2.04 per cent).