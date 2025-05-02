GTCO reports post-tax profit of N258bn in Q1 2025

Connect with us

Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO) has released its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

The group recorded gross earnings of N523.24 billion for the three-month period, representing a 23.1% decline from N680.45 billion posted in Q1 2024.

Profit after tax also dropped by 43.54% to N258.03 billion, compared to N457.02 billion recorded in the same period last year.

Earnings per share stood at N7.84. At a share price of N65.40, GTCO’s price-to-earnings ratio is 8.34x, with an earnings yield of 11.99%.

 

Obinna Ezugwu.

