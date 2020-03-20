Amidst rising cases of coronavirus in the country, the All-Share Index and Market Capitalization of the Nigerian equity market depreciated by 2.35 per cent to close this week at 22,198.43 and N11.568 trillion respectively.

The coronavirus pandemic has adversely impacted global economic, leaving most markets bearish with Nigerian bourse posting -17.3 per cent return this year.

Nigeria has so far recorded 12 cases of the coronavirus and the government directed citizens to avoid large gatherings of above 50 persons.

Meanwhile, all other indices finished lower except Banking, Insurance and Oil/Gas which appreciated by 0.29 per cent, 2.80 per cent and 0.22 per cent.

Investors exchanged 2.804 billion shares worth N32.559 billion in 31,715 deals this week, compared to 3.964 billion shares valued at N43.703 billion that were transacted last week in 26,054 deals.

The Financial Services industry with 2.508 billion shares valued at N25.292 billion traded in 23,243 deals was the most active in volume terms; thus contributing 89.44 per cent and 77.68 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Zenith Bank, GTBank and FBN Holdings (measured by volume) accounted for 1.635 billion shares worth N21.282 billion in 15,631 deals, contributing 58.32 per cent and 65.37 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.