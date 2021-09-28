Nigeria on Monday, 27th of September 2021, recorded 296 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 12 deaths from the virus.

This according to an update by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on its website.

The new figures from the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 204, 752, out of which 192, 943 cases have been discharged and 2689 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory

The The 296 new cases, according to centre, are reported from 15 states- Rivers (63), Lagos (49), FCT (47), Osun (37), Edo (29), Plateau (18), Gombe (14), Nasarawa (12), Delta (10), Benue (5), Kano (5), Bayelsa (3), Oyo (2), Bauchi (1), and Ekiti (1)

The NCDC said a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, continues to coordinate the national response activities