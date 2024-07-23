Labour Party senator, Ezenwa Onyewuchi defects to APC

Imo East senator, Ezenwa Onyewuchi, has defected from the Labour Party to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Onyewuchi’s defection letter was read on the floor of the red chamber by Senate President Godswill Akpabio on Tuesday.

His defection means that the number of LP senators in the upper legislative chamber is now five

Hope Uzodimma, governor of Imo and chair of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF), was in the chamber when the letter was read.

The senator based his communication on Section 68(1g) of the constitution.

“This decision is due to the intractable division and crisis in the Labour Party that sponsored the earlier election into the Nigerian Senate,” his letter read.

“The communication is therefore made pursuant to Section 68(1g) of the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended.

“Imo state and the entirety of the south-east remain united under the leadership of our performing governor, his excellency, Hope Uzodimma.”

Thereafter, Akpabio directed the sergeant-at-arms to hand Onyewuchi a new seat on the aisle of the majority lawmakers.

