Connect with us

Politics

Labour Party senator, Ezenwa Onyewuchi defects to APC
Advertisement

Politics

Peter Obi writes Onanuga, demands apology, N5bn within 72 hours

Politics

Nigerian Christian elders demand new constitution

Politics

Ignore critics of tariffs suspension on food import, APC chieftain tells Tinubu

Politics

Protest sponsorship allegation: Utomi asks Bayo Onanuga to provide evidence or face legal action

Politics

Edo 2024: Gov. Obaseki goes for broke, as forces coalesce against him

Politics

Nationwide protest: Survey reveals why South East'll not participate

Interview Politics

Nigeria going through revolution in energy sector - Osun Commissioner, Ademola

Politics

Afam Osigwe, NBA president-elect promises reforms

Politics

Biden quits presidential race, endorses Kamala Harris to be new nominee

Politics

Labour Party senator, Ezenwa Onyewuchi defects to APC

Published

3 hours ago

on

Labour Party senator, Ezenwa Onyewuchi defects to APC

Imo East senator, Ezenwa Onyewuchi, has defected from the Labour Party to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Onyewuchi’s defection letter was read on the floor of the red chamber by Senate President Godswill Akpabio on Tuesday.

His defection means that the number of LP senators in the upper legislative chamber is now five

News continues after this Advertisement

Hope Uzodimma, governor of Imo and chair of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF), was in the chamber when the letter was read.

The senator based his communication on Section 68(1g) of the constitution.

“This decision is due to the intractable division and crisis in the Labour Party that sponsored the earlier election into the Nigerian Senate,” his letter read.

“The communication is therefore made pursuant to Section 68(1g) of the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended.

“Imo state and the entirety of the south-east remain united under the leadership of our performing governor, his excellency, Hope Uzodimma.”

Thereafter, Akpabio directed the sergeant-at-arms to hand Onyewuchi a new seat on the aisle of the majority lawmakers.

News continues after this Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *