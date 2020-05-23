Adebayo Obajemu

The Nigerian Breweries Plc has notified the Nigerian Stock Exchange and the investing public of its 74th Annual General Meeting scheduled to hold at the Star Academy, NB’s Accommodation Centre, Plot 14, Abebe Village Road, Iganmu, Lagos on Tuesday, the 23rd of June, 2020 at 10.00 a.m.

Attendance of the Annual General Meeting is by proxy. In view of the health and safety measures put in place by Government including limiting the number of persons that can be in a gathering to 20, Nigerian Breweries made available Proxy Form on the website of the Nigerian Stock Exchange to enable Shareholders exercise the right to vote despite not being physically present at the Meeting.

Please sign this Proxy Forms are expected to reach Plot 14, Abebe Village Road, Lagos or sent via e-mail to [email protected] or [email protected] or [email protected] not later than 10.00 a.m. on the 19th of June, 2020.

Dividend Payment

On 24th of June, 2020, dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as at 4th March, 2020, and who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their dividends directly into their Bank accounts