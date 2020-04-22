Adebayo Obajemu

A brewery giant, Nigerian Breweries Plc has made a donation of six Hundred Million Naira (N600,000,000.00) to the Federal and some state governments, as its own contribution to the fight against the raging pandemic in the country.

Sade Morgan, the Corporate Affairs Director of the company, in a statement said the donation was the company’s contribution to the war against COVID-19.

According to Morgan, details of the donation are contained in a letter to Boss Mustapha, the secretary to the federal government and chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

The Company’s Managing Director, Jordi Borrut Bel, who signed the letter, confirmed that the N600 million donation comprised of the following:

A N250 million cash donation to the Federal Government, through the Coalition Against COVID-19 (CA-COVID), the private sector led special intervention fund managed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN);

N250 million cash donation to eight State Governments’ Task Force Against COVID-19. Lagos and Ogun States will receive the sum of One Hundred Million Naira (N100M) and Fifty Million Naira (N50M) respectively being COVID-19 frontline states while five other states of Kaduna, Oyo, Enugu, Abia and Imo will get N20M each.

N100 million worth of relief materials comprising:

Provision of 5 double-cabin vehicles for use by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in Abuja, Lagos, Ogun and Kaduna States. This is to help meet their critical operational needs, especially contact tracing and movement of materials/personnel to isolation and treatment centres. The cost of fuel, maintenance and driver’s salaries will also be covered by Nigerian Breweries.

Personal Protective Equipment such as face masks, 500 gowns and 141,000 units of hand sanitizers for nationwide distribution to our key states.

Supply of malt, energy and soft drinks to the various Covid-19 NCDC centres nationwide. This will be done over a period to ensure steady support and to meet the nourishment needs of the centres during the crisis.