Adebayo Obajemu

CWG Plc (formerly Computer Warehouse Group) in its recently published audited report for the year end 2019 reported a turnover of N9.57 billion. The audited financial statement of the firm for the year ended 31 December, 2019 shows 23.36% increase in its turnover when compared to N7.76 billion turnover reported in 2018 year end.

The firm reported profit before tax of N634 million, which is an improvement from the loss before tax of N1.1 billion reported in FY’18.

Profit after tax for 2019 year end was N72.742 million, an improvement from the loss after tax of N1.146 billion reported in 2018 year end.

Earnings per share (EPS) of the CWG Plc for FY’19 improved to 3 kobo from the (EPS ) of -46 kobo reported in 2018 year end.

With reference to the share price of N2.54, the P.E ratio of CWG plc is calculated as 88.16x with earnings yield of 1.13%.