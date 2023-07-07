Nigerian Bourse stays 0.81% afloat, gains N270b

The Nigerian Bourse on Thursday extended gains to three significant sessions as the All Share Index rose by 0.81% to close at 62,019.88 points from Wednesday’s close of 61,523.57 points.

As a result, investors gained N270 billion as market capitalisation advanced to N33.770 trillion from N33.500 of the last trading session.

An aggregate of 5.4 billion units of shares were traded in 9,948 deals, valued at N95 billion.

Market Breadth

The Market Breadth closed positive as 54 equities appreciated in their share prices against 18 that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

ETERNA OIL, Union Bank of Nigeria, CONOIL, MRS and LEARNAFRICA led other gainers WITH 10% growth each.

NASCON grew 9.95% and ETRANZACT grew 9.88% ahead of other stocks.

Percentage Losers

WAIC tops the losers’ chart losing 9.59% of its share price, while UPDC, International Energy Insurance and CHELLARAM shed their share prices by 9.24%, 9.09% and 8.90% respectively.

Volume Drivers

FBNH traded about 4.69 billion units of its shares were traded in 529 deals, valued at about 87.8 billion.

FCMB traded about 126.8 million units of its shares were traded in 390 deals, valued at N744 million.

ACCESSCORP traded about 56.5 million units of its shares in 660 deals, valued at about N1 billion.