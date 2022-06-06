Nigerian Air to get air transport licence today

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) will, today, Monday present Air Transport License (ATL) to the interim management of Nigerian Air, the country’s proposed national carrier.

The Ministry of Aviation posted this on its Instagram page Sunday.

The ATL certification precedes the Air Operator’s Certificate (AOC) which empowers the airline to operate scheduled commercial flights.

There are indications that the AOC, which is currently under processing and has reached an advanced stage, may be given to the airline by next month.

The Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, had hinted that the much-awaited national carrier would commence operation by July.

“The @NigerianCAA will on Monday, June 6th 2022 present the Air Transport License (ATL) to the interim management the #NigeriaAir, Nigeria’s national carrier at the NCAA’s Corporate headquarters, Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja,” the ministry said on its Instagram page.

Capt. Dapo Olumide, a former managing director of the defunct Virgin Nigeria Airways has been appointed as the interim MD of the airline