Nigeria records 67 confirmed cases of mpox
Paternity fraud: Report shows 27% of Nigerian men not biological fathers of their children

TG Omori begs for prayers after failed kidney transplant in Lagos

Gov Otti approves comprehensive overhaul of Abia specialist hospital

GTCO invites parents of persons with autism, others, plans big for 2024 Autism Program

FG hands over 100-bed SDG Multipurpose Hospital to Abia state

Two die from Cholera in Rivers, 16 survive 

Osun Health Technology provost seeks inclusion of monotechnics in Tetfund benefits

WHO announces global resurgence of cholera as 1,900 dies from disease

Hajj pilgrims' death toll from heatwave in Saudi Arabia surpasses 1,000

Nigeria records 67 confirmed cases of mpox

Published

5 hours ago

on

Nigeria records 67 confirmed cases of mpox

Nigeria has recorded 67 cases of Mpox from 1,031 suspected cases in 23 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

This is according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention at a briefing held in Abuja on Wednesday.

The states with confirmed cases are Akwa-Ibom (Eight); Enugu (Eight); Bayelsa (Six); Cross River (Five); Benue (Four); Plateau (Four); Delta (Four); FCT (Three); Imo (Three); Lagos (Three); Rivers (Two); Abia (Two); Osun (Two); Anambra (Two); Ogun (Two).

Others are Kaduna (One); Gombe (One); Edo (One); Niger (One); Ebonyi (One); Nasarawa (One); Kebbi (One); and Oyo (One).

The Director General of the NCDC, Dr Jide Idris, said the agency is optimising surveillance in states to ensure accurate detection.

“We are working with the port health authority to prevent the importation of Clade I of Mpox into the country, the port health authority is also working with border states to ensure prevention of the clade into the country,” he said.

“We have laboratories across the country but not all of them have the same capabilities to test Mpox. So, we are optimising our laboratories to detect so that we don’t have to carry samples across states. We are also involved in awareness creation.”

Mpox is a rare viral zoonotic disease, meaning it can be transmitted from animals to humans and between humans. It is endemic in parts of Africa, especially in the tropical rainforests of Central and West Africa.

Transmission from animals can occur through direct contact with infected animals, such as monkeys, squirrels, and rodents, or their body fluids. Human-to-human transmission is primarily through direct contact with an infected person or contaminated materials.

Mpox presents with symptoms such as fever, headache, body aches, weakness, swollen lymph nodes, and a distinctive rash that usually starts on the face and spreads to other parts of the body.

The rash can also affect the palms, soles, and genital areas, making sexual contact a possible route of transmission.

 

