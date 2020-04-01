BY EMEKA EJERE

FCMB Group Plc. has announced that it will pay a final dividend of N0.14 for every 50 kobo per ordinary share held by its shareholders. The dividend payout follows the release of the group’s audited financial statement for the full-year ended December 31, 2019.

Also, FCMB Group has announced that its 7th Annual General Meeting would take place in Lagos on April 28, 2020, during which the dividend will be one of the things that will be discussed to give room for shareholders’ statutory approval before payment.

The group’s profit after tax increased by 15.8% to N17.3 billion during the period under review, compared to N14.9 billion recorded during the comparable period in 2018.

As always, the dividend payout is subject to appropriate withholding tax, as well as necessary approvals. A public disclosure that was sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange yesterday, noted that only shareholders whose names appear on the company’s register of members as at April 14th, 2020, will be eligible to receive payment.

The statement went further to disclose that payment to shareholders would be made on Tuesday, April 28th, 2020. However, this is on the proviso that qualified shareholders must have completed the e-dividend registration process, as well as mandated the register to their dividends into their bank accounts.