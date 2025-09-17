Connect with us

Lagos police end probe into Adefarasin viral video, say device not a gun
Published

6 seconds ago

on

The Lagos State Police Command has cleared Senior Pastor of House on the Rock Church, Paul Adefarasin, of any offence after a viral video showed him holding what was initially thought to be a firearm during a church service.

Police spokesperson, Abimbola Adebisi, said in a statement on Wednesday that Pastor Adefarasin voluntarily honoured an invitation to the command headquarters in Ikeja for questioning following the widespread circulation of the video and public criticism.

“After a thorough investigation, including interrogation and a cautionary statement from Pastor Adefarasin, it was established that the object in question was a stun gun and not a lethal weapon or firearm,” Adebisi noted.

The command added that since no law was violated, the matter had been formally closed. “Consequent to our findings, the Lagos State Police Command has determined that there are no sufficient grounds to proceed with the matter. The case is hereby discontinued,” it said.

The clip, which trended on social media, showed the cleric briefly displaying the device during his sermon, triggering debates over propriety, safety, and the role of weapons in religious settings.

The police clarified that stun guns are lawful for personal protection in Nigeria, though their display in public may cause undue alarm. It emphasised that Pastor Adefarasin’s action did not constitute a crime.

Reiterating its commitment to transparency in handling sensitive matters, the command assured Lagos residents of its dedication to protecting lives, upholding the law, and ensuring peace across the state.

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

