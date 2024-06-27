Nigeria loses $204m yearly to maritime corruption –Report

The Maritime Anti-Corruption Network (MACN) has revealed that massive corruption in the maritime sector of Nigeria’s economy is costing the country about $204m annually in gross domestic product.

In a recent report titled ‘The cost of maritime corruption to the industry and society’, the Copenhagen-based organisation with around 200 maritime-industry members noted that the country had 235,000 fewer full-time jobs than it might in a scenario without bribery demands in the maritime sector.

MACN estimated that the cost of maritime corruption for bulk and food products in Nigeria was about $160m per year, based on $150,000–$180,000 extra cost per shipment.

The report stated that the figure represented an extra 15 per cent charge on top of total transport and logistics costs for critical imports, adding that the cost was ultimately borne by the private sector, resulting in price hikes of around two per cent for the average Nigerian family.

“This results in less consumption and sales, negatively impacting GDP, tariffs collected by customs, and job creation.

“Maritime corruption results in an annual reduction in GDP of $204m, an annual $42m reduction in revenue collected by the Nigeria Customs Service, and 235,000 fewer full-time equivalent jobs due to reduced sales and economic activity,” it stated.

According to MACN, the costs add up across the entire journey of the cargo, from extra insurance premiums for the voyage to additional demurrage charges during port delays to cash payments at police checkpoints during drayage.

“The likelihood of a delay also forces Nigerian retailers to hold extra stock on hand so that they do not run out if their latest shipment is held in port, increasing the cost of doing business across the entire Nigerian economy,” the report noted.

It added that with 63 per cent of Nigerians or 133 million people classified as multidimensionally poor, most Nigerian families do not have a budget surplus.

“Increased import costs due to corruption are therefore likely to reduce their household demand and make essential goods less affordable.

“Corruption adds $147,000 per import shipment of grain and more than $187,000 per shipment of petrol. However, food and petrol account for around a third of Nigeria’s imports,” it declared.

According to MACN, a zero-tolerance approach to bribery during vessel clearance cuts the damages caused by corruption by around 62 per cent.

It explained that by slashing around $114,000 per shipment in corruption costs, the marine corruption bill would fall by around $100m per year, and its economic impact would drop by $230m.

“By saying no to maritime corruption, GDP increases by about $130m annually, customs revenue from tariffs increases by $28m annually, and more than 147,000 FTE jobs are created due to more sales and economic activity across the supply chain in Nigeria,” it stated.

MACN, however, said that through a combination of steadfast industry commitment and proactive government measures, significant strides had been made in reducing corruption within the Nigerian port sector.

“Before 2019, resolving a single bribery case took seven to 10 days, but current data shows that over 90 per cent of corruption incidents are resolved within 24 hours by relevant government agencies in Nigeria.

“Impressively, 98 per cent of escalated incidents have been successfully resolved, and the remaining 2 per cent have been escalated to authorities to clarify protocols,” declared MACN.

MACN is a global business network working towards the vision of a maritime industry free of corruption that enables fair trade to the benefit of society at large.

Established in 2011 by a small group of committed maritime companies, MACN has grown to include over 200 companies globally and has become one of the pre-eminent examples of collective action to tackle corruption.

In Nigeria, MACN has since 2012 implemented a collective action initiative in partnership with the private sector, the Nigerian government, and the Convention on Business Integrity to tackle corruption and enhance the operational environment in the port sector.

